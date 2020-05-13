U.S. CDC had "very good interactions" with China at scientific level, says health official

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Xinhua) -- Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said on Tuesday that his agency "had very good interactions" with its Chinese counterpart at the scientific level after the COVID-19 outbreak in China.

"I personally had discussions as early, I think CDC did as early as January 2, and myself January 3, with the counterpart to discuss this," Redfield said during a teleconference hearing hosted by a Senate panel. "So at a scientific level, we had very good interactions."

Redfield, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, also said that the United States and Chinese CDCs have "worked together for decades, particularly on influenza and emerging infectious diseases."

"And that has been a very productive, collaborative, scientific interaction," he stressed.