Chinese mainland reports 7 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Wednesday that it received reports of seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Tuesday, of which one was imported case reported in Shanghai.

The other six cases were domestically transmitted in Jilin Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

One new suspected case which was domestically transmitted in Jilin was also reported.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Tuesday on the mainland, according to the commission.