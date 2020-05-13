Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Chinese mainland reports 7 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:09, May 13, 2020

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Wednesday that it received reports of seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Tuesday, of which one was imported case reported in Shanghai.

The other six cases were domestically transmitted in Jilin Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

One new suspected case which was domestically transmitted in Jilin was also reported.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Tuesday on the mainland, according to the commission.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

