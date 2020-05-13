Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Jilin reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:06, May 13, 2020

CHANGCHUN, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Jilin Province reported six new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, local health authorities said Wednesday.

The provincial health commission said the six domestically transmitted cases in the city of Jilin were all close contacts of earlier confirmed cases in the city.

Also on Tuesday, one new suspected case and one new asymptomatic case were reported in Jilin.

By Tuesday, the province had reported a total of 114 locally transmitted confirmed cases, including one death and 92 that had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

A total of 367 close contacts of the locally transmitted confirmed cases in the province are now under medical observation.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York