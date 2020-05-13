China's Jilin reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

CHANGCHUN, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Jilin Province reported six new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, local health authorities said Wednesday.

The provincial health commission said the six domestically transmitted cases in the city of Jilin were all close contacts of earlier confirmed cases in the city.

Also on Tuesday, one new suspected case and one new asymptomatic case were reported in Jilin.

By Tuesday, the province had reported a total of 114 locally transmitted confirmed cases, including one death and 92 that had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

A total of 367 close contacts of the locally transmitted confirmed cases in the province are now under medical observation.