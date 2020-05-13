Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Tianjin offers coupons worth over 60 mln yuan to boost consumption

(Xinhua)    09:39, May 13, 2020

TIANJIN, May 12 (Xinhua) -- The northern Chinese port city of Tianjin will provide customers with coupons worth more than 60 million yuan (about 8.46 million U.S. dollars) to stimulate consumption, local authorities said.

Coupons worth 21 million yuan have been issued, and more will gradually be released. The coupons are for use in areas including catering, cars, home appliances and building materials businesses, according to the Tianjin Commission of Commerce.

The city will provide enterprises, which have online stores on major shopping platforms such as Tmall, JD.com and Suning.com, with corresponding financial subsidies to reduce their annual fees and commissions.

Enterprises are also encouraged to promote goods on video-sharing apps and develop markets by livestreaming to expand the integration of their online and offline sales efforts.

Many Chinese cities, including Nanjing in east China's Jiangsu Province and Ningbo in east China's Zhejiang Province, have launched coupons to encourage residents to dine out and shop, in an effort to boost consumption hit hard by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York