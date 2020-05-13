China to strengthen high-tech application in road construction

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- China will accelerate the application of advanced technologies in road construction and road network management, according to the Ministry of Transport (MOT).

The country will make further use of technologies including artificial intelligence and Building Information Modeling, a digital tool for construction projects while adopting a more precise approach to the design, construction, maintenance and operation of infrastructures, said a guideline issued by the MOT.

The guideline called for better use of 5G communications, high precision positioning, edge computing as well as BeiDou Navigation Satellite System in highway construction and road network management.

Meanwhile, the application of blockchain technology shall be deepened in information management, disaster prevention and emergency rescue, the guideline said.