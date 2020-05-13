China suspends beef imports from four Australian firms

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- A Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that China has suspended imports of beef products from four Australian companies due to violation of inspection and quarantine requirements.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a press briefing that the Chinese Customs has found that multiple batches of beef products from individual Australian companies violated the inspection and quarantine requirements jointly determined by both sides.

"The Chinese side has urged the Australian side to investigate the cause and make corrections," Zhao said.