China steps up efforts to capture fugitives of gang-related crimes

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police have captured 967 fugitives suspected of gang and organized crimes, including 33 from abroad, since April 9, reported the national office against organized crime on Tuesday.

Of the 22 fugitives who were on a class-A wanted list, 14 have been captured, said the office.

China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) launched a special operation on April 9, aiming to arrest 1,712 fugitives suspected of gang and organized crimes.

The MPS said it would beef up efforts to capture all the fugitives.