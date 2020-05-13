Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China launches crackdown on food, medicine, environment crimes

(Xinhua)    09:04, May 13, 2020

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security has launched a campaign to crack down on crimes related to people's livelihoods, including those on food, medicine, environment and wildlife, according to the ministry on Tuesday.

The ministry called on public security organs across the country to focus on busting dens, arresting gangs and destroying criminal networks, and closely integrate their efforts with the ongoing national campaign against organized and gang-related crimes.

Criminals that disregard the health and lives of the people should be severely punished to resolutely safeguard the people's interests and social stability, it said.

The ministry also reported that since the 2019 version of the campaign, which began on July 25 last year, around 39,000 related cases have been solved.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York