China launches crackdown on food, medicine, environment crimes

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security has launched a campaign to crack down on crimes related to people's livelihoods, including those on food, medicine, environment and wildlife, according to the ministry on Tuesday.

The ministry called on public security organs across the country to focus on busting dens, arresting gangs and destroying criminal networks, and closely integrate their efforts with the ongoing national campaign against organized and gang-related crimes.

Criminals that disregard the health and lives of the people should be severely punished to resolutely safeguard the people's interests and social stability, it said.

The ministry also reported that since the 2019 version of the campaign, which began on July 25 last year, around 39,000 related cases have been solved.