45-day-old Turkish baby discharged from ICU after coronavirus treatment

ISTANBUL, May 12 (Xinhua) -- A 45-day-old baby was discharged from the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in Turkey's biggest city Istanbul on Tuesday after nine days of treatment for COVID-19 infection.

The baby was hospitalized at the Okmeydani Prof. Cemil Tascioglu Hospital after she was tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week, reported the CNN Turk.

Earlier in the day, her parents were informed by the doctors that the baby's health condition was good enough to be moved to a regular room.

The baby's aunt was waiting in the hospital room to take care of her during their stay at the hospital, as her parents and sister were all tested positive for the novel coronavirus and under treatment at home, the report said.

Turkey, the worst-hit country in the Middle East by the pandemic, has so far recorded 139,771 COVID-19 cases and 3,841 deaths, according to the data released by the Turkish Health Ministry on Monday.