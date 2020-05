BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 40 percent of students have returned to schools, where classes are resuming in an orderly manner, as the coronavirus epidemic eases in China, the Ministry of Education said Tuesday.

More than 100 million students have resumed classes in Chinese schools as of Monday, accounting for 39 percent of all the students nationwide, from kindergartens to universities, said Wang Dengfeng, an official with the ministry, at a press conference.