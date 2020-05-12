Major tourist sites in Beijing suburb reopen

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- Some major tourist sites in Beijing's Changping District have reopened to visitors.

The tourist sites open to the public include the Ming Tombs, the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall and the Yinshan Pagodas, though some areas of the Ming Tombs are still off-limits.

Tourists need to make real-name reservations and purchase tickets online via social media platform WeChat.

Visitors are required to wear masks, show health codes and have their temperatures taken before entry. The sites will also limit the number of daily visitors.