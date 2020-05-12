Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

New York City COVID-19 death toll may be worse than official tally, says CDC report

(Xinhua)    10:54, May 12, 2020

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Xinhua) -- There were over 5,000 deaths in New York City between March and early May that were not previously identified, according to a new report of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday.

The report suggested the true number of cases and deaths in New York City is likely much higher than reported as some people infected went undetected.

New York City health officials reported a total of 13,831 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-associated deaths, and 5,048 probable COVID-19-associated deaths between March 11 and May 2 in New York City, according to the CDC report.

The number of confirmed or probable COVID-19 deaths might not include deaths among persons with the coronavirus infection "who did not access diagnostic testing, tested falsely negative, or became infected after testing negative, died outside of a health care setting, or for whom COVID-19 was not suspected by a health care provider as a cause of death," according to the report.

This number also does not include death cases that are not directly associated with the coronavirus infection, said the report.

There were an additional 5,293 deaths that were not previously identified as confirmed or probable coronavirus cases that "might have been directly or indirectly attributable to the pandemic," the CDC said.

New York City has been the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, with 26,721 deaths as of Monday evening, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York