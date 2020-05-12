Factbox: China's fight against novel coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Here are the latest developments on COVID-19 in China:

-- Chinese health authority said Monday that it received reports of 17 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Sunday, of which seven were imported cases reported in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Ten cases were domestically transmitted, with five reported in Hubei Province, three in Jilin Province, one in Liaoning Province and one in Heilongjiang Province.

No new suspected cases or deaths were reported Sunday on the mainland.

-- A total of 24 patients of COVID-19 were discharged from hospitals Sunday after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

Altogether 78,144 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by the end of Sunday.

-- By Sunday, death toll from the virus in central China's Hubei Province stood at 4,512, including 3,869 in the provincial capital Wuhan.

A total of 283,118 close contacts of COVID-19 patients in the province had been tracked by Sunday, 984 of whom were still under medical observation.

-- China has sent a team of 12 medical experts to Zimbabwe to help with the African country's fight against COVID-19.

-- Beijing has increased the number of nucleic acid testing institutions to 67 to enhance its testing capacity for COVID-19.