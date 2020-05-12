Chinese premier solicits opinions on draft government work report

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Premier Li Keqiang on Monday chaired a seminar to solicit opinions from representatives of non-Communist parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and persons without party affiliation on the draft government work report.

Efforts should be made to ensure employment, people's livelihood, the development of market entities, food and energy security, stable operation of the industrial and supply chains, and smooth functioning at the community level, Li said.

Efforts should also be made to ensure stability in the six key areas, namely, stability in employment, finance, foreign trade, foreign investment, domestic investment, and market expectations, he said.

Medium, small and micro-sized enterprises are the basis for maintaining the development of the economy and society as well as the soil for nurturing livelihood and employment, hence efforts to help these enterprises go through the difficult time must be an important part of macro policy, Li said.

China should rely on reform and opening up to spur more market vitality and creativity, and meet the development goals of the economy and society, he said.

Attendees of Monday's meeting had the consensus that through the arduous efforts of the whole country China has effectively controlled the COVID-19 outbreak within a short period and has done a good job in ensuring people's basic life.

Representatives gave advice and suggestions on state affairs such as augmenting the public healthcare system, winning the battle of poverty alleviation, maintaining industrial chain, expanding domestic demand, and improving the vocational skills of the labor force.

The government work report will be delivered during this year's "Two Sessions" -- the annual sessions of China's national legislature and political advisory body -- later this month.