Chinese scientists develop femtosecond laser tech for graphene processing

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese scientists have developed a form of femtosecond laser plasmonic lithography (FPL) which is capable of conducting graphene processing, according to Monday's Science and Technology Daily.

This new type of FPL tech was developed by the Changchun Institute of Optics, Fine Mechanics and Physics (CIOMP) under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Graphene has been a frontier field of material science. The current processing technologies for graphene are unsatisfactory due to their time-consuming nature, high cost and limited scope of application. The new technology is thus key to ensuring precision and efficiency in graphene processing, the report said.

Thanks to its nonlinear optical characteristics, the new FPL tech is not vulnerable to defects, impurities and other factors of the material when the technology is applied in processing. The technology has been used in superfine processing of multiple materials.

Scientists of the CIOMP have applied the new FPL tech on high-speed processing of high-quality micro-nano periodic structures on hundred-nanometers-thick silica-based support graphene oxide.

The new FPL tech is believed to offer a flexible method of efficient and fine processing of graphene materials.

The study has been published in the journal Light: Science & Applications.