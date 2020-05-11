China's Jilin reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

CHANGCHUN, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Jilin Province reported three new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, local health authorities said Monday.

The provincial health commission said the three domestically transmitted cases in the city of Jilin were all close contacts of earlier confirmed cases in Shulan, a county-level city administered by the city of Jilin. Of the three, one was earlier an asymptomatic case.

Shulan reported 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, who were all domestically transmitted cases.

Local authorities in Shulan have taken some lockdown measures, including limiting traffic, closing amusement parks, libraries and Internet cafes. Third graders at junior and senior high schools who have previously returned to school are required to have online classes at home.

By Sunday, the province had reported a total of 108 locally transmitted confirmed cases, including one death and 92 that had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

A total of 276 close contacts of the locally transmitted confirmed cases in the province are now under medical observation.