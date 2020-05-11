Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, May 11, 2020
Wild panda spotted in southwest China

(Xinhua)    08:48, May 11, 2020

CHENGDU, May 11 (Xinhua) -- A wild panda was captured by an infrared camera in a natural reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, the reserve said Saturday.

Rangers in the Bayuelin Nature Reserve, Leshan City, said fresh panda droppings were found in a forest at an altitude of 1,800 meters on April 8, which led to the discovery of the video clips of the chubby bear.

The footage reflects the sound ecological environment and the region's sustained efforts in protecting biodiversity, said Wang Qi, head of the reserve.

Since 2014, infrared cameras in the reserve have captured 24 animal breeds, eight of which are rare wildlife species such as panda, dwarf musk deer and Sichuan partridge.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

