Factbox: China's fight against novel coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Here are the latest developments on COVID-19 in China:

-- Chinese health authority said Sunday that it received report of 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Saturday, of which two were imported cases reported in Shanghai.

Twelve cases were domestically transmitted, with 11 reported in Jilin Province and the other one in Hubei Province.

No deaths were reported Saturday on the mainland.

-- A total of 74 patients of COVID-19 were discharged from hospitals Saturday after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

Altogether 78,120 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by the end of Saturday.

-- A new survey by China Youth Daily found that 58.6 percent of respondents supported the rollout of tax and fee reduction measures to ease strains on firms and help mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic.

-- A Chinese health official said Sunday effective personal protection measures should be maintained to guard against the novel coronavirus.

The cluster infection cases are a reminder that people should always stay alert and step up personal protection against the virus, said Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, at a press conference.

-- A subsidiary of China's largest oil refiner Sinopec put into operation the 12th of its 12 meltblown non-woven fabric production lines Saturday to meet the brisk demand of face mask producers.