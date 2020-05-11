Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, May 11, 2020
Five players in Spain's top two divisions test positive for coronavirus

(Xinhua)    08:45, May 11, 2020

MADRID, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Spain's La Liga announced Sunday that five players from its top two divisions have been tested positive for COVID-19.

La Liga started testing its players and staff members last week, and these players will remain at their homes before being tested again in the next few days to determine further actions.

Players are training individually after La Liga was suspended in early March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

La Liga hopes matches will resume by June behind the closed doors.

