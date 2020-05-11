Beijing's winter sports teams hold fitness test

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Ahead of the new competition season, Beijing's winter sports teams carried out a physical test on Sunday.

47 athletes from the women's figure skating team, the men's figure skating team, the road speed skating team, the men's short track speed skating team, the women's short track speed skating team and the curling team were tested.

According to the requirements of the General Administration of Sports of China, the physical fitness standard will be the prerequisite for the selection of athletes.

Beijing's Municipal Bureau of Sports stated that the city's winter sports teams have maintained a good level of competitiveness through epidemic prevention and training.

Beijing's winter sports teams were established on the first anniversary of the successful bid for the Winter Olympic Games in July 2015. At present, it has 19 teams.