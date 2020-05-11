Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, May 11, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Beijing's winter sports teams hold fitness test

(Xinhua)    08:44, May 11, 2020

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Ahead of the new competition season, Beijing's winter sports teams carried out a physical test on Sunday.

47 athletes from the women's figure skating team, the men's figure skating team, the road speed skating team, the men's short track speed skating team, the women's short track speed skating team and the curling team were tested.

According to the requirements of the General Administration of Sports of China, the physical fitness standard will be the prerequisite for the selection of athletes.

Beijing's Municipal Bureau of Sports stated that the city's winter sports teams have maintained a good level of competitiveness through epidemic prevention and training.

Beijing's winter sports teams were established on the first anniversary of the successful bid for the Winter Olympic Games in July 2015. At present, it has 19 teams.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York