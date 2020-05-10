Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, May 10, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China to maintain stability of yuan exchange rate: central bank

(Xinhua)    15:09, May 10, 2020

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank said Sunday it would further deepen the reform of the yuan's exchange rate formation mechanism and maintain the basic stability of the exchange rate at a reasonable and balanced level.

The country will deepen the market-oriented reform of the yuan's exchange rate mechanism, improve the managed floating exchange rate system based on market supply and demand and adjusted with reference to a basket of currencies, and maintain the exchange rate flexibility, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in its first-quarter monetary policy report.

The PBOC vowed to strengthen domestic and foreign currency policy coordination, and seek a balance between maintaining yuan exchange rate flexibility, improving macro-prudential policy on cross-border capital flows and enhancing global macroeconomic policy coordination.

It will continue to reform the country's loan prime rate mechanism, which aims to better reflect market changes, improve the monetary policy transmission mechanism and guide lending rates lower.

While accelerating the development of the forex market, the PBOC vowed to help the country's import and export companies better manage exchange rate risks, and support the use of yuan in cross-border trade and investment.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York