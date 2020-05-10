Chinese province shares experiences with sister state Maryland on battling COVID-19

HEFEI, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Medics in eastern China's Anhui Province shared COVID-19 treatment experiences with their peers in its sister state Maryland of the United States through a video conference Friday.

At the conference, doctors of the First Affiliated Hospital of Anhui Medical University answered questions on the benefits and side effects of different treatments and medicines of COVID-19.

They also exchanged ideas on virus detection and treatment of patients with respiratory distress in the 90-minute video conference.

"This year marks the 40th anniversary of the sister relationship between Anhui Province and the state of Maryland. We're pleased to share our experiences on battling COVID-19 with you," said Yong Chenghan, director of the Anhui provincial foreign affairs office.

Maryland donated about 20,000 masks, gloves and protective suits to Anhui in February when China was hit hard by COVID-19. In April, Anhui returned the favor by donating 140,000 surgical masks to Maryland.

"We are immensely grateful for the cooperation and support we have received from all over the world, particularly from our sister state partners," wrote Larry Hogan, governor of Maryland in a thank-you note to Anhui. "The generous donation on behalf of the people of Anhui Province is a gesture of goodwill that will long be remembered by the state of Maryland."