"Taiwan independence" secessionists' recent attempts are extremely dangerous: spokesperson

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Saturday issued a stern warning to "Taiwan independence" secessionists against their recent attempts to challenge the mainland's bottom line.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks when asked about a recent proposal from Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party to delete "national reunification" in amending the "regulations on people's relations across the Taiwan Strait."

A handful of "Taiwan independence" secessionists have misjudged the situation, attempting to "go at full speed" towards "Taiwan independence" and constantly trying to challenge the mainland's bottom line, which is extremely dangerous, said Ma.

"Do not underestimate the strong will and firm determination of the 1.4 billion Chinese people to defend our national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Ma stressed.