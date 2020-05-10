Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, May 10, 2020
Nepal receives medical supplies from China's Chongqing

(Xinhua)    10:43, May 10, 2020

KATHMANDU, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Nepal's Himalaya Airlines has operated a charter cargo flight to southwestern China's Chongqing to bring back COVID-19 medical supplies.

According to the airlines, an aircraft returned with COVID-19 medical supplies on Saturday morning.

"The return flight touched down at Kathmandu's international airport this morning," said Ujjwala Dali, head of Brand and Service Improvement Department of Himalaya Airlines.

The airlines has operated five cargo charter flights bringing medical supplies from Chinese destinations including Guangzhou, Changsha and Chongqing, according to the airlines. 

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

