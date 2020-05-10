Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, May 10, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China CITIC Bank investigated over client information leaks

(Xinhua)    10:42, May 10, 2020

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China's banking regulator on Saturday announced an investigation into China CITIC Bank for the leakage of confidential client information.

In March 2020, the bank provided transaction details of a personal bank account to a third party without the authorization of the client, the customer protection bureau under the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said in an online statement.

The bank has failed to fulfill its confidentiality duty to depositors and is suspected of violating the legitimate interests of customer, said the CBIRC.

The bureau will initiate the investigation procedures in accordance with relevant laws and regulations, the statement said.

Earlier this week, a Chinese stand-up comedian accused China CITIC Bank of disclosing transaction information of his personal account.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York