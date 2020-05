NANNING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- A total of 21 counties in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have shaken off poverty, the regional government announced Saturday.

The remaining eight impoverished counties in Guangxi are set to be lifted out of poverty by the end of the year.

The local government has vowed to introduce more favorable policies to support those who have just escaped poverty, preventing them from falling below the poverty line again.