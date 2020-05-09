China promotes information sharing on COVID-19

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China has been actively sharing scientific knowledge on COVID-19 with global medical practitioners and researchers through multiple platforms.

The COVID-19 Academic Research Communication Platform, jointly built by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the National Health Commission, the China Association for Science and Technology and the Chinese Medical Association, has included 124 journals and 952 articles and reports, and received more than 2.97 million visits as of Friday.

The platform includes updated information on COVID-19 academic research, diagnosis and treatment plan and guidelines for drug treatment and pharmaceutical care.

Multiple departments and research institutions have been actively involved in COVID-19 data sharing to provide timely, comprehensive and transparent information.

The National Microbiology Data Center and the National Pathogen Resources Collection Center jointly established the Novel Coronavirus National Science and Technology Resource Service System on Jan. 24, releasing the first electron microscope picture of the virus and strain information.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences has opened an online scientific literature sharing platform for COVID-19 since the end of March, providing open services of information browsing, searching, and sharing to promote the international exchange of scientific research on COVID-19.

Vice Minister of Science and Technology, Xu Nanping, said China has shared COVID-19 scientific data and prevention and control strategies with the world in a timely manner, and has carried out in-depth cooperation and exchanges with other countries in basic research and treatment plans.