China advances poverty alleviation efforts alongside regular epidemic control measures

(Xinhua)    15:52, May 09, 2020

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- All localities in China have been urged to strengthen social assistance to help lift people out of poverty along with the regular epidemic control measures in place, according to the Ministry of Civil Affairs.

A thorough census targeting poor people should be launched to ensure those eligible have access to social assistance, with special attention paid to people who have not been lifted out of poverty and are prone to plunge into poverty, Tang Chengpei, vice minister of civil affairs, said at a conference on poverty relief.

The official also stressed properly implementing targeted policies, with an emphasis on supporting people grappling with serious illness or disabilities, while closely following the epidemic situation to ensure that those eligible, such as families with difficulties and jobless people, are covered by the social assistance system.

Social organizations are also encouraged to participate in poverty relief, Tang said, adding that more relief projects, financial support and personnel training will be provided for areas of extreme poverty.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

