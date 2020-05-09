Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, May 9, 2020
Guangzhou receives thank you video for donations to sister city in Iran

(Xinhua)    14:40, May 09, 2020

GUANGZHOU, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China's city of Guangzhou received a video message from its sister city of Gorgan in Iran on Friday as a token of gratitude for the donation of medical supplies to aid Iran's fight against COVID-19.

Abdolreza Dadbuod, mayor of Gorgan, said in the video that global cooperation has been an effective method to better manage and control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Fortunately, both countries of the Islamic Republic of Iran and People's Republic of China have had close collaboration in the past two months and great efforts have been made," he said.

The mayor thanked Guangzhou for delivering 300,000 masks and 200 thermometers to Gorgan.

Noting that all masks have been distributed to medics and local residents and the thermometers have been used in screening patients, he said he would like to extend his sincere gratitude to all those involved in the process of delivering the shipment.

"We are looking forward to extending collaborations with Guangzhou and developing the plans and projects, which have already been arranged as soon as the coronavirus pandemic ends across the world especially in both countries of Iran and China," he said.

Guangzhou paired with Gorgan as sister cities in December 2018.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

