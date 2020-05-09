Chinese 2nd-tier soccer team returns home after lengthy training camp during pandemic

XI'AN, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China's second tier soccer league team Chang'an Athletic has returned to its home base in Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, after a more than five-month training camp away from home.

The club began preparations for the 2020 season in December 2019 traveling to several cities in south China including Dongguan, Chengdu and Kunming.

"We tried to boost our players' physical abilities in the first and the second training sessions, and we practiced tactics and played some warm-up games when we were in Chengdu," Kim Bong-Gil, head coach of Chang'an, told Xinhua.

"We will alternate four-defender formations and three-defender formations in the 2020 season. After the training sessions, our players were getting used to my change in the formation," said Kim.

Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, all domestic soccer matches have been canceled or postponed. The Chinese Football Association has yet to announce the delayed season's new schedule, although the COVID-19 situation has eased considerably in the country.

After a short break, the team will resume training in Xi'an's neighboring city Weinan next week.