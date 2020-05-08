Chinese adapt to online booking system for admission at scenic spots amid epidemic

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese people are getting used to the idea of "no visits without reservations" for visiting scenic spots amid the battle against the coronavirus epidemic, a Ministry of Culture and Tourism official said on Friday.

Wang Xiaofeng told a press conference that the May Day holiday from May 1 to 5, which was the first major holiday in China since the epidemic, saw the nationwide implementation of reservation-based visits to scenic spots.

More than 80 percent of the country's scenic sites with 5A ratings required prospective visitors to make reservations via official websites, WeChat accounts or third-party platforms during the holiday, Wang said.

Promoted as part of epidemic control measures, this move has helped scenic spots regulate tourist flows and enhance the comfort of visitors, he said.

During the five-day holiday, China saw a strong recovery in its tourism market and received 115 million domestic tourists, Wang added.

Significant methods, like capturing big data, were used to spot and avoid potential epidemic risks at the scenic spots, such as over-crowding. Therefore, daily caps of visitors were imposed at the sites during the holiday.

Among its epidemic control measures implemented on a regular basis, China, according to the official, will continue to improve the reservation systems and reception management of scenic spots, and explore methods of big data and cloud computing to adjust tourist flows.