Chinese mainland has 260 existing COVID-19 cases, lowest since late January

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- The number of existing confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the Chinese mainland dropped to 260 for Thursday, the lowest since Jan. 20, said a national health official Friday.

The mainland reported no new imported cases Thursday, a first since Feb. 28, and the total number of imported cases is 1,680, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, at a press conference in Beijing.

As of Thursday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 82,886, including 77,993 people who had been discharged after recovery, and 4,633 people who died of the disease, according to the commission.