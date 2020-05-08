Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, May 8, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's consumer market bounces back from COVID-19 impact during May Day holiday

(Xinhua)    14:39, May 08, 2020

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- China's consumer market has shown signs of accelerated recovery during the five-day May Day holiday that ended Tuesday amid further containment of COVID-19, the Ministry of Commerce said Friday.

Online sales of physical commodities surged 36.3 percent year on year during the period as the COVID-19 epidemic spurred fast growth of online consumption, according to Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Bingnan.

Also increasing are sales of consumer durables such as automobiles and home appliances that were restrained in the early stage of the epidemic, Wang said.

During the holiday, major automobile companies in municipalities of Shanghai and Chongqing as well as Zhejiang Province monitored by the ministry saw their sales expand 49.6 percent, 28.5 percent and 8.8 percent, respectively.

As the country's consumption was hammered by COVID-19, livestreaming has become a popular choice for businesses to promote their products, according to Wang.

E-commerce livestreaming sessions doubled during the holiday while the quantity of goods promoted via livestreaming increased 4.7 times compared with the same period last year.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York