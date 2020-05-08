NW China's Ningxia lifts over 48,700 disabled people out of poverty

YINCHUAN, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region had lifted over 48,700 disabled people out of poverty by the end of 2019, local authorities said.

The figure accounted for nearly 92 percent of the region's total number of poor people with disabilities, said the disabled persons' federation of Ningxia.

In recent years, Ningxia has rolled out a slew of supportive programs to help disabled people cast off poverty, including providing them with subsidies for health insurance and nursing service.

Meanwhile, a total of 55 poverty alleviation industrial bases have been set up in the region for the impoverished people with disabilities to obtain jobs and increase incomes, benefiting 11,400 families with disabled members.