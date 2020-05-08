Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, May 8, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

NW China's Ningxia lifts over 48,700 disabled people out of poverty

(Xinhua)    14:06, May 08, 2020

YINCHUAN, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region had lifted over 48,700 disabled people out of poverty by the end of 2019, local authorities said.

The figure accounted for nearly 92 percent of the region's total number of poor people with disabilities, said the disabled persons' federation of Ningxia.

In recent years, Ningxia has rolled out a slew of supportive programs to help disabled people cast off poverty, including providing them with subsidies for health insurance and nursing service.

Meanwhile, a total of 55 poverty alleviation industrial bases have been set up in the region for the impoverished people with disabilities to obtain jobs and increase incomes, benefiting 11,400 families with disabled members.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York