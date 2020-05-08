Chinese mainland reports 1 new confirmed COVID-19 case

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Friday that it received report of one new confirmed COVID-19 case on the Chinese mainland Thursday.

The new case was domestically transmitted in Jilin Province and no new imported cases were reported Thursday, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

Three suspected cases imported from abroad, all in Shanghai, were reported.

No deaths were reported Thursday on the mainland, according to the commission.

Altogether 36 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery Thursday, while the number of severe cases decreased by five to 18.

As of Thursday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 82,886, including 260 patients who were still being treated, 77,993 people who had been discharged after recovery, and 4,633 people who died of the disease.

By Thursday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,680 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,461 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 219 remained hospitalized with five in severe conditions. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The commission said six people, all from overseas, were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

According to the commission, 6,167 close contacts were still under medical observation after 645 people were discharged from medical observation Thursday.

Also on Thursday, 16 new asymptomatic cases, all domestic ones, were reported on the mainland. No cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases, and 42 such cases, including 10 from overseas, were discharged from medical observation, according to the commission.

The commission said 854 asymptomatic cases, including 71 from overseas, were still under medical observation.

By Thursday, 1,044 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 440 in Taiwan including six deaths.

A total of 944 patients in Hong Kong, 40 in Macao, and 347 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.