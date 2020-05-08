Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, May 8, 2020
China's Guangxi opens first nucleic acid testing lab for border ports

(Xinhua)    09:10, May 08, 2020

NANNING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has opened its first nucleic acid testing lab for four of its border ports, the local customs said Thursday.

The lab, set up in the border city of Pingxiang and with a designed testing capacity of 200 samples daily, tested a total of 293 throat swab samples from May 1 to 5, all of which were negative, according to Pingxiang Customs.

The lab can facilitate the timely testing of samples in the border area and follow-up measures when necessary, said Lan Yiwen, head of the lab. Previously, all samples were sent to Nanning, capital of Guangxi, for testing.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

