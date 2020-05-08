Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, May 8, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China to scrap foreign investment quotas to further open up financial sector

(Xinhua)    09:09, May 08, 2020

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China decided to scrap quota restrictions on two major inbound investment schemes in a bid to further facilitate foreign institutional investors' participation in the country's financial market, authorities said Thursday.

China will remove quotas on the dollar-denominated qualified foreign institutional investor (QFII) scheme and its yuan-denominated sibling, RQFII, according to the provisions issued by the People's Bank of China and the State Administration of Foreign Exchanges, which will take effect on June 6.

QFII will be allowed to freely choose in which currency and when they remit money to the country.

China will also simplify outward remittance procedures for QFII's securities investment gains and lift other restrictions.

In recent years, China has been trying to gradually open up its financial sector to attract more foreign capital. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York