China urges summarizing, promoting effective measures on regular epidemic control

(Xinhua)    09:08, May 08, 2020

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities on Thursday urged efforts to summarize and promote effective practices in regular epidemic prevention and control.

The instruction was given at a meeting of the leading group of China's COVID-19 epidemic response, which was chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

The meeting called for more efforts to promote the production resumption of enterprises, the resumption of consumer-oriented services industries and reopening of schools as well as to improve nucleic acid testing capabilities.

