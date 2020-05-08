Trump's personal valet tests positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON, May 7 (Xinhua) -- A member of the U.S. Navy and personal valet to President Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House confirmed Thursday.

"We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus," White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

Gidley said Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have since tested for the coronavirus and their results were both negative. The pair, the statement added, "remain in great health."

CNN first reported the news, saying that Trump was upset when learning about it Wednesday, and that the personal valet, not identified, exhibited symptoms Wednesday morning.

According to the report, Trump, Pence and other senior staffers are being tested weekly for the coronavirus.

Members of the U.S. Navy are assigned to the White House to assist the first family, thus interacting frequently with them.