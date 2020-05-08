China hopes American people overcome pandemic as soon as possible: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China hopes the American people can overcome the COVID-19 pandemic as soon as possible, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

According to statistics from Chinese customs, from March 1 to May 5, China provided the United States with more than 6.6 billion masks, 344 million pairs of surgical gloves, 44.09 million sets of protective gear, 6.75 million pairs of protective goggles and nearly 7,500 ventilators, spokesperson Hua Chunying told a news briefing.

"China hopes the American people can overcome the COVID-19 pandemic as soon as possible and will continue to do our utmost to provide support and assistance to people of the world, including the American people," said the spokesperson.