Xi urges global solidarity, cooperation against grave challenges

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that only by standing together and cooperating in the spirit of a shared future can countries around the world tackle all the difficulties and challenges of the century.

He made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Portuguese counterpart, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

Xi thanked Rebelo de Sousa for writing a letter to convey his sympathies to the Chinese people after COVID-19 broke out, adding that China and Portugal are working together in solidarity and the Chinese side firmly supports Portugal's efforts to combat the coronavirus disease.

China, he said, stands ready to continue to provide assistance within its capacity for the European country, and actively help it purchase and transport medical supplies in China.

Xi said he hopes that after the COVID-19 pandemic ends, the two sides will deepen cooperation in various fields, promote the joint construction of the Belt and Road, explore trilateral cooperation in public health and other areas, and push for greater development of the China-Portugual comprehensive strategic partnership.

Xi also said that he cherishes his friendship with Rebelo de Sousa and is willing to maintain contact.

The history of human civilization is the history of humankind continuously fighting and overcoming various disasters, Xi pointed out, adding that it is a historical responsibility of all countries around world to better safeguard people's health and well-being and promote economic and social development.

Calling for concerted efforts to build a community with a shared future for mankind, Xi stressed that all countries should firmly support the United Nations and the World Health Organization playing their due roles in coordinating international anti-epidemic cooperation, and they should also strengthen coordination on macroeconomic policies, and maintain the stability of global industrial and supply chains.

He urged China and Portugal, as well as the European Union, to join hands to make active efforts.

For his part, Rebelo de Sousa said the Portuguese side admires the firm resolve the Chinese people have demonstrated in their fight against COVID-19, noting that the pandemic is a common enemy of all mankind, and the international community should uphold multilateralism and jointly deal with it.

He expressed his gratitude for China's valuable support and assistance, which he said has contributed greatly to Portugal's combat against the virus.

Noting that Portugal-China friendship is oriented to the future, he said that through the joint combat against the pandemic, the friendship between the two peoples will definitely be further enhanced and the partnership between the two countries will be more consolidated.

The Portuguese leader said he hopes to meet with Xi at an early date after the pandemic and jointly push forward Portugal-China friendly cooperation.