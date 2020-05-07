Cuba receives donation from Chinese Communist Party amid COVID-19 outbreak

HAVANA, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Cuba received on Wednesday a donation of medical supplies from the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee amid the Caribbean nation's efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some 60,000 surgical face masks and 6,000 N95 face masks were handed over to Angel Arzuaga, deputy head of International Relations for the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee, by Chinese Ambassador to Cuba Chen Xi at a ceremony at the warehouse of Cuban medical supplies distributing company ENSUME on the outskirts of capital Havana.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Chen said more donations from China will continue to arrive on the island throughout the week, adding that solidarity can help address the COVID-19 crisis.

Relations between the two parties and the two countries have been further strengthened in the process of jointly combating the pandemic, he said.

Arzuaga said China has not only safeguarded the frontline in fighting against the virus, but also shared scientific data on the outbreak with the world.

Since Cuba confirmed its first three COVID-19 cases on March 11, the Chinese government, companies and social groups have been helping the Caribbean country with medical supplies.

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed cases in Cuba has reached 1,703, with 69 deaths.