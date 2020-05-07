SEOUL, May 7 (Xinhua) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating rose this week ahead of the provision of relief grants to all households next week, a weekly poll showed Thursday.

According to the Realmeter survey, support for Moon gained 0.8 percentage points over the week to 61.4 percent this week.

The negative assessment on Moon's conduct of state affairs declined 3.0 percentage points to 32.4 percent.

It came ahead of the offer of government grants to households beginning next week. About 2.7 million households in the low-income bracket were provided with relief grants from Monday, and the remaining 19 million households or so will be given from next week.

Every household with four family members or more will be granted 1 million won (810 U.S. dollars), three-person household 800,000 won (650 U.S. dollars), two-person household 600,000 won (490 U.S. dollars), and one-person household 400,000 won (330 U.S. dollars) each.

It was aimed to prop up private consumption that was hit hardest by the COVID-19 outbreak. Consumers refrained from outside activities such as traveling, shopping and eating out to avoid social gatherings.

Support for the ruling Democratic Party dipped 2.6 percentage points over the week to 42.6 percent this week, and the score for the main conservative opposition United Future Party slipped 1.7 percentage points to 26.3 percent.

The minor progressive Justice Party gained 6 percent of support, followed by the center-left Open Democratic Party with 5.4 percent and the centrist People's Party with 3 percent.

The results were based on a poll of 1,508 voters conducted on Monday and Wednesday. It had plus and minus 2.5 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-percent confidence level.