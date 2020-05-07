China's agricultural product wholesale prices drop

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products dropped on Wednesday, according to a report from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

By 2 p.m. Wednesday, the China agricultural product wholesale price index stood at 117.96, down 2.41 points from the last working day before the five-day Labor Day holiday.

The average wholesale price of pork dropped 1.2 percent from the previous working day to 43.02 yuan (about 6.09 U.S. dollars) per kg, while eggs dropped 0.1 percent to 6.96 yuan per kg.

The average wholesale price of 28 types of vegetables, monitored by the government, went down 4.5 percent, while six different types of fruits went up by 1 percent.

Chinese cabbage saw the largest price drop on Wednesday, down 15.8 percent from the previous working day, the report said.

The index is compiled from data collected from around 200 agricultural wholesale markets, and is updated daily based on the weighted average of price indices for goods including vegetables, fruit, aquatic products, livestock products, cereals and edible vegetable oil.