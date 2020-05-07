Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, May 7, 2020
Juventus: Dybala recovers from COVID-19

(Xinhua)    09:18, May 07, 2020

ROMA, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Juventus ended the speculations around Paulo Dybala on Wednesday as the defending Serie A champions announced the Argentine was free from the COVID-19.

Dybala tested positive for the COVID-19 in March, following his teammates Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi.

It had raised concerns over the La Joya as reports suggested the 26-year-old striker had four positive results in six weeks while the Bianconeri have confirmed Rugani and Matuidi's recovery last month.

According to the latest statement, Dybala was given the all-clear which means he can return to training in the coming days.

"Paulo Dybala performed, as per protocol, a double check with diagnostic tests (swabs) for Coronavirus-Covid 19, which came back with negative results. The player has, therefore, recovered and will no longer be subjected to the home isolation regime," read a statement.

Dybala also confirmed the reassuring result on his social media: "Many people talked in the past weeks...but I can finally confirm that I am healed. Thank you once again for your support and my thoughts on all who are still suffering from it. Take care!" 

