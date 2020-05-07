Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, May 7, 2020
Xinjiang spends big proportion of investment in improving livelihood

(Xinhua)    09:06, May 07, 2020

URUMQI, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Authorities have spent a significant proportion of investment in improving people's livelihood in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

For years, the region allocated 70 percent of its public expenditure to continuously implement a series of projects benefiting employment, culture, education and healthcare.

The investment guaranteed that people of various ethnic backgrounds shared the benefits of economic growth equally, according to the regional government.

So far, every family in Xinjiang has at least one person with a job, and 99.9 percent of children of school age have entered schools. Free healthcare is provided to the public annually.

From 2014 to 2019, Xinjiang had lifted close to 3 million impoverished people out of poverty. This year, all rural impoverished population will cast off poverty in Xinjiang, the government said. 

