Central gov't spokesperson denounces violence in HKSAR

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for the State Council Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office on Wednesday denounced violence and the "burn with us" mentality in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), calling them the political viruses of Hong Kong society and the enemy of the "one country, two systems" policy.

"Hong Kong will not enjoy a day of peace until violence is eradicated," the spokesperson said in a statement, noting that the central government will never sit idly or allow the destructive forces to act wantonly.

During the May Day holiday, radicals renewed violence in Hong Kong by holding illegal assemblies, disrupting shops and throwing petrol bombs, which have laid bare the ill intentions of the violent forces and the behind-the-scene plotters, organizers and instigators to drag Hong Kong into an abyss, the spokesperson said.

The central government bears the greatest responsibility for maintaining the constitutional order in the HKSAR and for safeguarding national security, the spokesperson said, noting that it also bears the greatest concern for safeguarding the fundamental interests of Hong Kong and the fundamental wellbeing of Hong Kong compatriots.

For the sake of the future of Hong Kong and the vital interests of Hong Kong people, the only correct way is to take a clear and firm stand by saying no to violence and the "burn with us" mentality, the spokesperson said.

In particular, all institutions and individuals holding public power must take concrete actions to perform their duties in accordance with the law so as to overcome the evil forces, the spokesperson noted.

The spokesperson called on the whole society to act in concert to stop violence and chaos, restore order, unite to fight the COVID-19 epidemic, save the economy, improve people's livelihood and jointly build the homeland.

In face of the current predicament, more than 1,500 representatives of various sectors of Hong Kong society on Tuesday launched the Hong Kong Coalition with an aim of building consensus and bringing Hong Kong back on track.

"We'd like to join the coalition in appealing to people to choose development over the 'burn with us' mentality, the rule of law over chaos, unity over division and promote Hong Kong's efforts to start afresh," the spokesperson said.

Hong Kong's bright future lies only in the adherence to and the full and accurate implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle, the spokesperson said.

"The central government has sufficient sincerity and confidence to ensure that the 'one country, two systems' policy remains unchanged and is unwaveringly upheld, as well as sufficient determination and capabilities to ensure that in practice it is not bent or distorted," the spokesperson said.

Hong Kong is suffering a deep economic recession, according to the HKSAR government, as its GDP contracted 8.9 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2020, the biggest quarterly decline since the first quarter of 1974.

"Indeed, Hong Kong is in a predicament," the spokesperson said, citing many contributing factors including the rippling effects of a struggling global economy adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The biggest culprit, however, comes from inside, as radicals who are blatantly engaging in violence are the most malicious, destructive and toxic forces, the spokesperson said.

Since June 2019, the forces have been blatantly challenging the "one country, two systems" principle, trampling on the rule of law, putting people's lives in danger with acts of violence, arson and vandalism.

Their villainy has kept tourists away, dealing a heavy blow to investors' confidence, damaging the business climate and international image of Hong Kong and bringing huge economic losses, said the spokesperson.

"The violent forces are destroying the foundation of prosperity and stability in Hong Kong," said the spokesperson.