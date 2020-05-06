Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Chinese surveyors set out to measure height of Mount Qomolangma

(Xinhua)    15:46, May 06, 2020

MOUNT QOMOLANGMA BASE CAMP, May 6 (Xinhua) -- A team of over 30 Chinese surveyors left the base camp at Mount Qomolangma for a higher spot on its journey to the peak Wednesday, as part of the country's mission to remeasure the height of the world's highest mountain.

The team, consisting of professional climbers and surveyors from the Ministry of Natural Resources, will seize the current weather window and attempt for the summit at the optimal time.

The surveyors will conduct surveys at the summit using devices such as the Global Navigation Satellite System and gravimeter, said Wang Yongfeng, vice director of the mountaineering administrative center of the General Administration of Sport.

The surveyors arrived at the base camp of the peak in early April for training on mountain climbing and surveying skills in the high-altitude region, said Wang.

Since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, Chinese surveyors have conducted six rounds of scaled measurement and scientific research on Mount Qomolangma and released the height of the peak twice in 1975 and 2005, which was 8,848.13 meters and 8,844.43 meters respectively.

