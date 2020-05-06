Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Xinjiang sees over 4 mln tourists on Labor Day holiday

(Xinhua)    15:24, May 06, 2020

URUMQI, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region received over 4.4 million tourists during the five-day Labor Day holiday, reaping about 1.78 billion yuan (251 million U.S. dollars) of tourism revenue, according to the region's cultural and tourism department.

Xinjiang has rolled out a series of safety measures to safeguard tourists including checking their temperatures, making registration of their visits and disinfecting the facilities regularly.

Also, tourist sites are required to limit their daily visits to avoid cross-infection of COVID-19. Tourists must book online and wear masks during their visits.

Some areas in Xinjiang also offer vouchers to locals in stages to spur the consumption in the virus-hit tourism sector.

The autonomous region also plans to invest 880 million yuan this year to promote construction and update of tourism service facilities.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York