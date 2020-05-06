Xinjiang sees over 4 mln tourists on Labor Day holiday

URUMQI, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region received over 4.4 million tourists during the five-day Labor Day holiday, reaping about 1.78 billion yuan (251 million U.S. dollars) of tourism revenue, according to the region's cultural and tourism department.

Xinjiang has rolled out a series of safety measures to safeguard tourists including checking their temperatures, making registration of their visits and disinfecting the facilities regularly.

Also, tourist sites are required to limit their daily visits to avoid cross-infection of COVID-19. Tourists must book online and wear masks during their visits.

Some areas in Xinjiang also offer vouchers to locals in stages to spur the consumption in the virus-hit tourism sector.

The autonomous region also plans to invest 880 million yuan this year to promote construction and update of tourism service facilities.