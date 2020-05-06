Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Chinese community in Fiji donates protective equipments to help fight COVID-19

(Xinhua)    15:23, May 06, 2020

SUVA, May 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese community in Fiji donated on Wednesday more than 13,000 Fijian dollars (about 5,777 U.S. dollars) worth of protective equipments to the nation's health ministry to help battle against COVID-19.

Fiji's Health Minister Ifereimi Waqainabete thanked the Chinese community for their support and contribution during this pandemic.

"It is heartening to note that people have donated from their own pockets even children to the course that is before us and for that, we are truly grateful."

The minister said that the donations have boosted his ministry's confidence in the continuous support they are receiving in the work they do to protect the lives of Fijians.

"We have seem to have won the first part of the battle but it is not finished yet and as long as this virus is rampant around the world, we have to make sure that we do not let our guards down and that we are always cautious moving forward," he added.

For her part, Jenny Setto, president of the Chinese community in Fiji, said that health workers who are in the frontline are the ones deserving the credit for the work they are doing.

The equipments, which range from face masks, gloves to temperature test kits, were from both businesses and individuals of the Chinese community in Fiji.

Currently, Fiji has reported 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Fourteen of them have fully recovered and the remaining are still being quarantined in medical facilities.

